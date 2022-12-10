Dina Boluarte assembles a government after negotiations with right-wing parties that dominate Congress. Protesters want general elections to be called and ex-president Pedro Castillo released. Peruvian President Dina Boluarte named her cabinet this Saturday (12/10) as protests swell across the country to demand early general elections after the overthrow of President Pedro Castillo. former President Pedro Castillo.

Boluarte took office on Wednesday, hours after Castillo was overthrown by Congress and arrested in preventive custody for rebellion and conspiracy, for having tried to dissolve the Legislature to prevent the progress of an impeachment process against him.

She appointed 16 ministers, eight of whom are women, in a ceremony at the presidential palace, after three days of negotiations with the right-wing parties that control Congress. Its leftist allies refused to participate in the talks. A good part of the new ministers have a technical profile, not linked to parties.

Like Castillo, Boluarte also lacks support in Congress. Both were expelled in January from the left-wing party for which they had been elected in 2021.

Castillo was charged with the crimes of rebellion and conspiracy, punishable with sentences ranging from 10 to 20 years, and is currently detained in the Directorate of Special Operations (Diroes), where former president Alberto Fujimori, who led Peru from 1990 to 2000, is also being held. under an authoritarian regime.

the new cabinet

The new prime minister, Pedro Miguel Angulo Arana, is a former prosecutor specializing in combating corruption, who tried to run for president in 2021 but had his candidacy dismissed, and a staunch critic of Castillo.

For the Ministry of Economy, Boluarte appointed Alex Contreras, who had previously been deputy minister of the same portfolio and is a career civil servant considered pro-market.

Chemical engineer Oscar Vera will be Minister of Energy and Mines, a key position for the copper-producing country. She also appointed diplomat Ana Cecilia Gervasi as Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Boluarte, a 60-year-old lawyer, is the country’s first female president and will remain in office until 2026 if no early elections are called.

protests

Protesters have been demanding that the country hold new general elections rather than allow Boluarte to end Castillo’s term, and are also calling for a new constitution to be written.

The protests are fueled by high rejection of Congress. A survey conducted in November found that 86% of Peruvians disapprove of the current legislature.

“Congress kicked us and made light of the vote. We are going to take to the streets, we are not going to accept being governed by this Mafia Congress”, said Mauro Sanchez, who has been participating in demonstrations in Lima.

Local television footage showed protests in some towns and a blockade on a stretch of the main highway that runs along the Peruvian coast, about 300 km south of Lima, where Castillo is most approved.

Hundreds of people demonstrated in Lima on Friday calling for Castillo’s release. A new protest was called in Lima for Saturday night.

This Saturday, Boluarte wrote on Twitter that a clash on Friday night between protesters and security forces injured eight people, four of whom were police officers, adding that seven people had been arrested. “Respect, dialogue and tolerance are essential in democracy,” he wrote.

She also said on Friday that she was willing to discuss bringing elections forward, but that for now she refuses to support the writing of a new constitution.

Omar Coronel, a professor of political science at the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru, told the Associated Press news agency that a central issue for Boluarte’s government will be the need to manage waves of popular discontent and build a coalition in Congress that supports her and the at the same time not be considered an “aberration” by the left.

Since 2016, Peru has experienced a sequence of political crises, with Congress and presidents clashing. President Martin Vizcarra, who governed the country from 2018 to 2020, dissolved Congress in 2019 and ordered new elections to be held. The new Legislature then removed Vizcarra from office the following year.

Next came President Manuel Merino, who lasted less than a week before a violent crackdown on protests killed two protesters and injured 200 more. His successor, Francisco Sagasti, lasted nine months before Castillo took power.

bl (Reuters, AFP, AP)