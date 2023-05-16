The Government of Peru once again faced the presidents of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorand from Colombia, Gustavo Petrowhom he accused of going against “the principles and values ​​that govern democratic coexistence in the region”, having reiterated his rejection of the administration of President Dina Boluarte.

In a statement issued this Monday, the Peruvian Foreign Minister, Ana Cecilia Gervasi, stressed that the defense of democracy “constitutes an obligation that commits all” the states of the region in accordance with the principles of the Charter of the Organization of States Americans and the Inter-American Democratic Charter.

Gervasi emphasized that López Obrador’s position of not handing over the pro tempore Presidency of the Pacific Alliance to Peru “is a manifestation of the level of negligence with which he guides his actions abroad.”

The foreign minister added that Petro, having referred to the Peruvian attorney general, has shown “their non-recognition of the independence and constitutional autonomy of the Prosecutor’s Offices within the framework of a democratic system”.

The president of Mexico described Boluarte as a “usurper” on Monday and said that he should leave “the Presidency to the one who won in a free and democratic election, to Pedro Castillo”, who has been in prison since December 7 after being dismissed by the Peruvian Congress after attempting a coup.

In addition, she reiterated that Mexico will not give her the Presidency of the Pacific Alliance “because she is not legally and legitimately president of Peru.”

For his part, Petro criticized on Sunday the visits made by politicians and officials to Peru’s attorney general, Patricia Benavides, and pointed to her as a “protagonist” in what he considered “a coup” against Castillo. “Here what happened in Peru will not happen. Here in Colombia we are going with a determined step towards democracy, justice and peace,” she said on Twitter.

The Peruvian foreign minister considered that the position of the two rulers “also shows an evident interest in misrepresenting reality, with the apparent purpose of hiding the internal governance problems that both face in their respective countries.”

Andrés Manuel López Obrador, President of Mexico.

(Petro) does not recognize the independence and constitutional autonomy that the Prosecutor’s Offices have within the framework of a democratic system

He added that “countries that do not wish to work within the framework of the” Pacific Alliance “should consider suspending their participation in this mechanism, thus allowing it to continue advancing with those of us who are committed to its founding principles and objectives.”

“Peru reiterates that Mr. López’s refusal to hand over to Peru the pro tempore Presidency of the Pacific Alliance constitutes a breach of an international obligation by Mexico, which may lead to international responsibility for said State,” it concluded.

