The head of the Peruvian Health portfolio, Pilar Mazzetti, left her post after it was learned that former President Martín Vizcarra was vaccinated against Covid-19 in October 2020 as a volunteer in the clinical study of the Chinese laboratory Sinopharm. Several parties in Congress were preparing a motion of censure against the minister.

Five Ministers of Health in eleven months of pandemic: this portfolio, vital in the midst of the crisis caused by Covid-19, cannot remain in the same hands for a long time in Peru.

Minister Pilar Mazzetti, who held the position until now, resigned after it was learned that former President Martín Vizcarra was vaccinated in October 2020, months before the campaign began in the rest of the country.

Vizcarra, who appointed Mazzetti while he was still leading the Latin American country, took part with his wife in the clinical study of the Chinese laboratory Sinopharm. Vizcarra revealed the news on Thursday, claiming that he did not know if he had actually received the vaccine or the placebo.

File image of Martín Vizcarra, former president of Peru, at a press conference in the capital Lima, on December 1, 2020. © Ernesto Benavides / AFP

Mazzetti criticized the actions of its former president, stating that he should not have participated in the study because of his position of decision-making power over the vaccination campaign in the country, so as not to “skew the results of the clinical trial.” In addition, he assured that he never knew that Vizcarra had participated in the study.

However, it became known to the public that several parties on the Peruvian congressional bench were preparing a motion of no confidence against Mazzetti. The Minister of Health decided to retire from office before being dismissed.

Five Ministers of Health in less than a year

Mazzetti’s replacement will be the doctor Óscar Ugarte, who had already been Minister of Health a decade ago. Ugarte will become the fifth Minister of Health in less than a year.

Peru’s political instability has affected the Health portfolio at a complex moment: the pandemic has already left 43,255 fatalities in the country and more than 1.2 million infected people.

Mazzetti, also a doctor, had been in office since July 2020, appointed by Vizcarra. Later, he joined the cabinet of Francisco Sagasti, with a brief period of time in November during the short-lived and controversial government of Manuel Merino.

Precisely, Vizcarra was inoculated during the Sinopharm clinical study just a few weeks before a political trial for alleged corruption ended his term and took the Government into the hands of Merino.

Vizcarra proposes to present himself in the congressional elections of April 11 to be a legislator in the Peruvian chamber for the We are Peru party.

With EFE and local media