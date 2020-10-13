On Monday, a judge issued an order of 18 months of preventive detention against five Peruvian businessmen associated with the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht on the second and third sections of the South Interoceanic Highway. Among them is José Graña Miró Quesada, who was for decades the chairman of the board of Graña y Montero, Peru’s leading construction firm, until he resigned in February. It is also the majority shareholder of Grupo El Comercio. The judge fixed the house arrest of one of the directors, admitted to a clinic for cancer.

“Peru will witness if the justice system treats all citizens in the country with the same bar,” said prosecutor Hamilton Castro on Sunday morning when asking the judge for the preventive detention of five of the largest businessmen Peruvian construction companies that formed a consortium with Odebrecht. 16 hours later, Judge Richard Concepción Carhuancho issued an arrest warrant for four, including Graña Miró Quesada.

Castro, who leads the anti-corruption team in charge of the investigations into the payment of bribes from Odebrecht, wanted to prevent Graña and four other executives from JJ Camet Contractors General and Civil Engineers and General Contractors (ICCGSA) from leaving the country, as happened with the businessman Gustavo Salazar, former president of the Club Regatas, who had received money from the construction company as an intermediary from a regional governor. Graña and his family have 6% of the capital stock of Grupo El Comercio, owner of the newspaper Trade, along with 251 other shareholders.

The judge issued the search and arrest warrant for those investigated for the crimes of aggravated collusion and money laundering, since Peruvian companies, together with the Brazilian giant, allegedly paid 15 million dollars in bribes to former President Alejandro Toledo for the concession. of the construction of two sections of the South Interoceanic Highway, which connects the coast of Peru with western Brazil. Besides Graña, Fernando Camet, president of JJ Camet; José Castillo Dibós, CEO of ICCGSA; and Hernando Graña Acuña, another member of the Graña y Montero board of directors.

House arrest

Judge Concepción also set the house arrest of Gonzalo Ferraro Rey, another manager of Graña y Montero, admitted to a clinic due to cancer treatment. The magistrate established as conditions for Ferraro “police custody with two officers, and the prohibition to communicate with his co-investigated and the effective collaborator [Jorge Barata, el exsuperintendente de Odebrecht en Perú]”. In addition, he requested a mobile phone so that, through WhatsApp, the Prosecutor’s Office can monitor his stay at the clinic.

In February, José and Hernando Graña resigned from their positions after the company’s shares fell on the Lima Stock Exchange and the firm’s reputation collapsed. The resignation, the company explained in a statement at the time, was due to “the termination of the South Peruvian Gas Pipeline contract, the fall in the share and the false accusations made by the former Odebrecht representative in Peru.”

Prosecutor Castro considered that the minutes of the companies associated with Odebrecht for the work prove that they accepted the payment of bribes to then-President Toledo (2001-2006), as reported by Barata in Brazil in January of this year. “The rest of the companies did have knowledge, not details; They knew that we had paid and that they had to assume what would correspond to them, ”said the former Odebrecht representative in Peru.

The minutes indicate that the Peruvian firms gave up part of their profits due to the “additional risks” that the Brazilian company had to assume in this project. The administration of justice takes place in a field interfered with by the political game. The first three characters against whom the authorities issued arrest warrants after Barata’s revelations were Toledo, Ollanta Humala and his wife, Nadine Heredia; the last two, in prison.