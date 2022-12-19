The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Peru delivered a diplomatic note to the Colombian embassy on Monday in which it conveys “the deep discomfort” of the government of Dina Boluarte for the statements of the Colombian president, Gustavo Petroconsidering them an “unacceptable” interference in the internal affairs of the country.

(Also: Peru: President does not leave and announces changes in ministries to calm protests)

Through an official statement, the Foreign Ministry indicated that Petro’s statements constitute “an unacceptable interference in the internal affairs of Peru, especially serious in the context of acts of violence that have caused unfortunate loss of human life.”

He added that his words “are not consistent with the traditional relations of mutual respect, friendship, cooperation and the desire for integration” that unite both states and peoples.

(In addition: Peru assures that Mexico granted asylum to the family of ousted President Castillo)

Likewise, the Peruvian Foreign Ministry stressed that Petro’s statements “depart from the prudence” that the successive governments of Peru and Colombia have cultivated regarding the internal political affairs of the other State, especially “in complex and delicate situations.”

Last Friday, the president of Colombia assured that “today there is a crisis” in Peru, where there is “a popularly elected president imprisoned”, which he described as “outburst”.

He also said that the internal crisis in Peru “is altering the schedule of the integration process that we were bringing” because, as he remarked, the difficulties that the Peruvian Congress had been placing on Pedro Castillo to travel to Latin American meetings prevented “the articulation, the economic integration of Latin America and the Andean area”.

(Read: President Petro’s harsh pronouncement on Peru)

When asked if he recognizes Boluarte as president, Petro avoided answering and pointed out that he has not yet spoken with the new government, all this after the Colombian Foreign Ministry issued a joint statement on Monday with the governments of Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia assuring that Castillo, who is still recognized as president, is “the victim of undemocratic harassment.”

Castillo was dismissed on December 7 by Congress, after announcing that he would close the Legislature and govern by decree, and is currently serving preventive detention for 18 months for the alleged commission of the crime of rebellion and conspiracy, charges for which he faces a possible sentenced to 10 years in prison.

EFE