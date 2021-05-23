Peru suffers from one of the most dangerous outbreaks of the Corona virus in the world, in addition to the economic collapse, and now comes the presidential run-off, as competitors from ideological parties propose to overthrow what remains of the destroyed Andean democracy. Most Peruvians panic. The number of invalid and absentee votes exceeded the total number of votes for the front-runner in the first round, “Pedro Castillo”, a self-styled Marxist with a 77-page agenda of the Socialist Guidance (an economic system in which the state exerts a strong directive influence on investment, that is, the capitalist economy in which the state plays. A big role instead of just an organizational role), and his right-wing rival, Keiko Fujimori, who was famous for her plan to pardon her father, who was sentenced to prison for committing human rights violations.

However, for Peruvian ultra-conservative Christians, this election is a prayer-answered: they win either way.

Whatever their ideological differences, Castillo and Fujimori meet on an agenda that includes opposition to same-sex marriage, gender-based politics and abortion … an agenda dear to evangelicals whose beliefs and policies are increasingly intertwined, nationally and publicly. Latin American politicians on both the right and the left ignore the growing influence of this group.

At least a fifth of Latin Americans and up to four in 10 Central Americans are known as Evangelical Protestants, with the Pentecostal faithful advancing into church seats.

The rise of conservatives has made electoral democracy considerably more diverse and more complex, turning nearly every political campaign into an ethical minefield. This is in addition to the highly fragmented party system in Latin America, where Peru had 18 presidential candidates, and Brazil 33 registered parties. Often the countries of the region have known two-round elections, and any evangelist with a horde of followers you find will try his luck in reaching the presidency. However, during the intense pursuit of evangelical voices, humble politicians may adopt solutions that exacerbate social divisions and come at a heavy financial cost.

The massive toll of the epidemic reinforced political risks in the region, as despair eroded democratic institutions and encouraged populist extravagance (Castillo calls for cancellation of all Peruvian debts and nationalization of all mining and energy holdings), as well as fueling magical thinking. “Chloroquine, chloroquine … I know you can treat me in the name of Jesus Christ,” chanted a Brazilian worshiper in the middle of the pandemic last year.

It is common to confuse religiosity with the politics of the extreme right. Brazilian President “Jair Bolsonaro” considers evangelical preachers as his closest associates and among his strongest supporters. Bolsonaro started his campaign for 2018, bragging about his conversion to evangelical Protestantism, having been baptized in the Jordan River by a Brazilian priest in 2016, albeit without abandoning Catholicism. In so doing, he has backed his approach with guarantees carefully tuned to fit the ears of the evangelists.

Janine Anez stormed power in Bolivia after the overthrow of the socialist Evo Morales in 2019, entering the presidential palace in La Paz, waving a Bible. In Costa Rica, the evangelical singer “Fabricio Alvarado” came out of nowhere to win the first round of the 2018 presidential race. He lost the run-off, but his fiftieth party won 14 legislative seats, compared to just 4 in 2014.

But perhaps most important of all is the left-wing candidates who, despite all their upheaval and rebellion, have succumbed to the fashion of evangelical religiosity. The Old Left were cultural traditionalists who often shared evangelicals normative notions of family values ​​and marriage.

“The militant left in Latin America was filled with social conservatives, with ideas about sex and gender … We love macho men, fighters and blue collars,” said Javier Corrales, a professor of political science at Amherst College. The dominant male policy united many of the leaders of the “pink tide” (turning to the radical left), from “Raphael Correa” in Ecuador to the Bolivarian Venezuelan leader “Hugo Chavez”, who came to power in Latin America late last century and early this century.

But there is a younger generation of social liberals who espouse ethnic diversity, feminist, and “rainbow” politics, an agenda that has put the left on a collision course with emerging conservative voters who tend to see the homeland under siege by secularists and non-believers. “It’s hard to campaign on a liberal social agenda that still attracts evangelists … I haven’t found many progressive evangelicals,” said Amy Erica Smith, a researcher in Latin American religion at Iowa State University.

So how do contemporary leftists take advantage of this critical swing vote without losing their lives? If dogma and a strict reading of sacred texts predominate in the evangelical belt in the United States, pragmatism is the gospel in the disadvantaged societies of Latin America.

This means that ambitious politicians from a wide range of parties must attract religious voices without sacrificing their secular agendas.

The pandemic has made this political challenge even more difficult. In Peru, political dysfunction on top of a mismanaged health emergency has toppled two presidents in one week, frustrating the legislature and sabotaging the prospects for a beneficial post-pandemic recovery. Meanwhile, the economic havoc wrought by the pandemic outweighs the already limited ability of politicians to respond with more assistance.

The writer is a specialist on Latin America

