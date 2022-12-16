Peru’s president, Pedro Castillo, who was deposed and arrested last week, will remain in pretrial detention for the next 18 months. The country’s Supreme Court ruled on Thursday. The judges agreed with the prosecutors’ demand because there is a risk that Castillo will otherwise flee abroad. He applied for asylum in Mexico after his arrest.
#Perus #deposed #president #remain #prison #months
The symbology of the prime minister announced by Lula – ISTOÉ DINHEIRO
She is 60 years old, is from Bahia and embodies much of what Bolsonaro and his entourage of fanatics seem...
Leave a Reply