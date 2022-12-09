A day after the dramatic events in Peru, deposed President Pedro Castillo has sought asylum in Mexico. That was done through Castillo’s attorney. His request is currently being considered by Mexican authorities, Mexico’s foreign minister said.

Castillo applied for asylum because he is “at great risk” in Peru and is “unfoundedly persecuted there”, according to documents posted by Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard on Twitter. Castillo, 53, is detained in the Peruvian capital Lima while awaiting the asylum application. He is suspected of rebellion and conspiracy.

Mexico then consulted with the Peruvian authorities, says Ebrard. The Mexican ambassador has spoken to Castillo. Populist Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says Castillo is a victim of Peru’s “economic and political elite”.

On Wednesday, Peru's parliament voted to impeach Castillo, who is suspected of corruption. Before it came to a vote, the president gave a TV speech in which he announced that he would temporarily dissolve parliament and appoint an extraordinary government. This was met with fierce criticism from both the opposition and the coalition. The US, Peruvian military and police said they would not support Castillo.

Parliament finally voted convincingly to impeach the president, who was subsequently arrested in what foreign media described as a “dramatic day”. The New York Times called the events “like a movie.”

First female president

The outgoing president, a former rural school teacher, has been succeeded by his vice president Dina Boluarte. The 60-year-old lawyer is the first female president in the history of the South American country. She called for unity and a political truce in the South American country, which has been troubled for decades.

Dina Boluarte has been sworn in as interim president. ©AFP

