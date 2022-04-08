Former Peruvian president Alberto Fujimori is unlikely to be released after all. The South American country’s constitutional court recently ruled again to pardon 83-year-old Fujimori, but the Human Rights Commission of the Organization of American States (OAS) has ruled that he should not be released early.
#Perus #controversial #president #remain #prison
Skiing Russian ski director Yelena Välbe, who criticized medical exemptions, said Alexander Bolshunov had received permission to use the banned drug
Bolshunov's gingivitis was operated on in September, and the exemption was related to surgery.Russian President of the Ski Association Jelena...
Leave a Reply