The Congress of Peru rejected this Friday (16.Dec.2022) the government project which would bring forward the general elections to December 2023 and the end of the presidential and parliamentary terms to April 30, 2024. The election should be held in 2026.

There were 49 votes in favor, 33 against and 25 abstentions. For the resolution to be approved, at least 87 votes in favor of the project were needed.

The Peruvian president, Dina Boluarte, announced on Monday (12.12) the proposal made to Congress of a bill to bring forward the general elections to April 2024. country asking for his resignation and the advancement of the election.

Demonstrations in Andean cities have intensified since the ousting of former President Pedro Castillo. In Lima, the country’s capital, demonstrators gathered in front of Congress.

Through a note, the Public Defender’s Office of Peru reported that 6 people had died by Tuesday (Dec. 13) during the demonstrations. Here’s the full (964 KB, in Spanish).

UNDERSTAND

Castillo dissolved Congress on December 7 and declared a state of emergency across the country. The former president said he would call new elections. He also announced a curfew in the country.

The leftist’s dismissal was approved shortly afterwards by Congress. There were 101 votes in favor, 6 against and 10 abstentions. At least 87 favorable votes were needed for the House to define the departure of the then president.

Castillo was arrested shortly afterwards by the National Police. On Thursday (Dec. 15), the Supreme Court of Justice of Peru decreed 18 months of preventive detention for the former president. He is supposedly investigated. “crime against the Powers of the State and the Constitutional Order, in the form of rebellion […] and conspiracy🇧🇷 The offenses are provided for in Articles 346 and 349 of the Constitution of Peru.