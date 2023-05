How did you feel about the content of this article?

Dina Boluarte had been denounced, along with ministers and former ministers, for the response of the Peruvian security forces to the protests for the removal of former president Pedro Castillo | Photo: EFE/Paolo Aguila

The Subcommittee on Constitutional Accusations of the Congress of Peru decided this Friday (5) to archive the complaint filed against President Dina Boluarte and ministers and former ministers for the death of demonstrators during protests against the government.

The decision to declare the complaint groundless and, therefore, to archive it, was supported by 11 parliamentarians, with five votes against and three abstentions.

The complaint was filed by the left-wing parliamentarian Ruth Luque and also had the objective of reaching the former president of the Council of Ministers Pedro Ângulo; former Minister of the Interior César Cervantes; former Minister of Defense and current chief of staff, Alberto Otárola; and former Minister of Justice José Tello.

Luque, in his complaint, considered that all of them had violated the Constitution, with regard to their powers “at the highest levels of decision-making in matters of use of police and military forces”.

“We consider that his conduct (…) clearly violates the provisions of articles 44 and 118, paragraph 1 of the Constitution in connection with articles 1 and several paragraphs of article 2 of the Constitution, with special attention to the fundamental rights to life and integrity physical and psychological”, says the document, reported by RPP radio.

According to the newspaper El Peruano, the parliamentarians of the subcommittee justified that the response to the protests that took place between December 7 of last year and February is still under investigation by Congress and the Public Ministry and responsibilities have not yet been defined.

The parliamentarians also argued that the complaint did not “irrefutably” demonstrate whether there was excessive use of force by the security forces and whether the accused were aware of it.

In the protests after former President Pedro Castillo’s failed self-coup on December 7, 2022, 49 people died.

In a report published on Wednesday, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) condemned the performance of security forces in Peru in these demonstrations and said it had found cases of “extrajudicial executions”.