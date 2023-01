How did you feel about the content of this article?

President of Peru, Dina Boluarte, has a request to bring forward elections denied by Congress. | Photo: EFE/Presidencia del Perú/Luis Iparraguirre

The Peruvian Congress denied President Dina Boluarte’s request for early presidential elections as a way to settle the protests plaguing the country.

The president wanted the election to be brought forward to December 2023, a request that was rejected by the parliamentarians with 65 votes against, 45 in favor and 2 abstentions, after a debate that lasted hours and ended only in the early hours of this Saturday (28).

The presidential elections in Peru had already been brought forward from 2026 to April 2024 in an attempt to contain the crisis, which resulted in around 50 deaths, depredations and recurring scenes of violence and confrontation between police and demonstrators since former president Pedro Castillo was deposed and arrested, after an attempted coup, in December 2022.

The anticipation of the elections is one of the requests of the ex-president’s supporters, who also ask for the resignation of President Dina Boluarte and the closure of Congress.

road unlock

The request for the anticipation of the elections came after the Ministry of Defense announced that the security forces, with units from the Armed Forces and support from the police, had already begun to unblock highways blocked by anti-government protesters in different regions of the country, still on Friday. fair (27).

A contingent of 200 officers from the Army’s Third Division, with the support of agents from the National Police, worked to free the Camaná bridge, which is on the Panamericana Sul highway and is one of the main access routes to the region of Arequipa, the second largest in the territory. Peruvian.

The measure was taken in “compliance with the government’s provisions to guarantee freedom of transit and other fundamental rights, and in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution and laws in force,” said a statement from the Ministry of Defense.

Several roads, especially in the south of Peru, were blocked since the beginning of the demonstrations calling for the resignation of President Dina Boluarte, the closure of Congress, the anticipation of general elections for this year and the convening of a Constituent Assembly.