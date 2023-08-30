Lecco is definitively in Serie B. A little while ago the last stage of the long process of appeals and pronouncements also ended from an administrative point of view. The Fifth Section of the Council of State rejected Perugia’s request, confirming what the Lazio Regional Administrative Court had already decided. However, there is still no news on the other front relating to Reggina’s appeal.

The Lecco affair began immediately after the Lombard team’s victory in the promotion playoffs, when the club presented the documents relating to the use of the Euganeo stadium in Padua for home games late. The federal council had decided on 7 July for the admission on the basis substantially of the causes of “force majeure” which had led to the delay. A pronouncement rejected by the guarantee college but instead confirmed by the Tar. And reiterated a little while ago by the Council of State. Basically, the failure to move the deadlines for registration despite the change of calendar (the playoff final had been scheduled at the beginning on the 11th and not on the 18th), would have created a condition of “uncollectable” requirements given the shortened times . For this reason it was decided for a verdict based on “reasonableness” sharing, however, the reasons set out by the Federcalcio itself in the different levels of judgement. Moral: Lecco is in Serie B, this time without subordinates and annotations.