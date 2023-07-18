The reasons of the Umbrians have been accepted, those of Foggia rejected. The reasons for the sentence will be published by Thursday 20th

Nicola Binda-Elisabetta Esposito

The watchword is “we await the reasons”, followed by a cautious “there are still two levels of judgment”. But the indication of the Coni Guarantee College is clear: Serie B, presented with great pomp a week ago in Como with the new calendar, risks being distorted. Not for Reggina’s appeal, judged “inadmissible and partly unfounded”, confirming the exclusion from the championship and effectively readmitting Brescia. But for the one accepted by Perugia against the registration of Lecco. Foggia had also appealed for the same reason, but he too was rejected to the sender. Like Siena, excluded from the C. No, only Perugia feels like a winner. With all the necessary precautions, but with a scenario that takes off: a B with 21 teams.

the fight — The joy of Lecco lasted ten days. Merit promoted to B after winning the playoffs and then forced to tremble at the initial rejection of the registration by the Infrastructural Criteria Commission of the FIGC but admitted by the Federal Council on 7 July after the opinion, this time positive, of the commission itself. The College of Guarantee has accepted the appeal of Perugia igniting the legal battle that will live the next stages at the Tar (August 2) and then at the Council of State (29). A real mess. With Lecco feeling in B also because it has already been included in the calendar (not like Reggina, replaced by an X) by starting the market: reasons that it will assert in the next grades. See also Latest news and rumors of the transfer market: Icardi, Dembélé, Dele Alli and more

in the classroom — Perugia based the appeal on the peremptoriness of the deadlines for registrations. As known, Lecco, promoted on 18 June, failed to present the complete documentation relating to the stadium: the home stadium is not usable for Serie B, the club chose Euganeo di Padova but for midnight on 20 June , just over 48 hours after the promotion, the certifications from the Venetian authorities were missing, which arrived only 3 days later. Perugia’s lawyer, Loredana Giani, said: “If the terms can be overridden for the federation, one wonders what peremptoriness is, envisaged to protect the fairness of the championship. It is said that Lecco had little time, but no one forbade the club to move early. Why didn’t the Federation extend the deadline if the postponement of the final from 11 to 18 June was judged extraordinary enough to invoke force majeure? This interpretative delay of the peremptory deadline is unjustifiable”. Giancarlo Viglione, lawyer of the FIGC, after reiterating that the prerequisite for the registration application is the sporting title, replied: “Certain deadlines had been set when the final was set for the 11th: the winners would have had 9 days to Lecco could never have done it for the 15th (deadline for stadiums, ed), even before the match was played, but not even for the 20th (deadline for other fulfilments, ed). 9 days we had considered”. Then an important addition: “Lecco deserved promotion on the field. The FIGC made a mistake: when the Lega Pro changed the calendar, on April 27, it should have changed the deadline for registering the winner of the playoffs. Among the “Lecco had presented a request for an extension, without responses. The mistake made cannot affect Lecco, where the 9 days had been respected”. See also Teams of Dimayor and María Isabel Urrutia, in a key meeting: they talked about this

reactions — In the end, the Section for disputes regarding admission/registration to the championships, chaired by Tammaro Maiello, made Perugia’s thesis prevail. Now Lecco awaits the reasons that will arrive by Thursday. Then he will appeal to the TAR, the second round of the complicated affair. Meanwhile Gino Di Nunno, vice president, thundered: “We will assert our reasons everywhere. In the meantime, I wonder how the team can train these days with such a weight on their shoulders. They are destroying us. I don’t even know how we can start again later a blow like that, but we will do everything to win this match too”. Triumphant instead Max Santopadre, president of Perugia: “Let’s wait for the reasons, but our reasons have been asserted. At this point we feel we’re in B”. Perugia’s readmission application has been presented and the stadium case seems to have been resolved. Because there is nothing simple in this story: Curi does not have the lights in order (they will be ok in about ten days), the Benevento stadium has been indicated as an alternative. A derogation prohibited for repechages but not for readmissions. But at least this whodunit has been cleared up. See also Spezia in Udine without calculating. Salernitana, 5,000 fans in Empoli