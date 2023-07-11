After more than 11 years, the era of Massimiliano Santopadre fearing Perugia is about to end. The Roman entrepreneur, harshly contested in recent months, has reached an agreement for the transfer of the club and is ready to step aside after taking over the club in March 2012. The negotiations for the transfer of ownership were conducted with Luca Benigni, founder in the capital of the tax assistance and business consultancy firm “Benigni&K”, with offices in various parts of Italy. The Perugia share package was given a different value on the basis of which category it belongs to, on the basis of the appeals launched for readmission to Serie B. In addition to the remaining 5 million and 200 thousand euros of debts (compared to the original six million) with the taxman (paid in installments through the Covid concessions in installments of 100 thousand euros), the disbursement should be four million euros in the event of a stay in C, which would rise to 14 with the repechage among the cadets.