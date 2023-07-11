Pending the outcome of the appeals launched for readmission to Serie B, the club has been given a different value: 4 million if it remains in Serie C, 14 if the club is revived
– PERUGIA
After more than 11 years, the era of Massimiliano Santopadre fearing Perugia is about to end. The Roman entrepreneur, harshly contested in recent months, has reached an agreement for the transfer of the club and is ready to step aside after taking over the club in March 2012. The negotiations for the transfer of ownership were conducted with Luca Benigni, founder in the capital of the tax assistance and business consultancy firm “Benigni&K”, with offices in various parts of Italy. The Perugia share package was given a different value on the basis of which category it belongs to, on the basis of the appeals launched for readmission to Serie B. In addition to the remaining 5 million and 200 thousand euros of debts (compared to the original six million) with the taxman (paid in installments through the Covid concessions in installments of 100 thousand euros), the disbursement should be four million euros in the event of a stay in C, which would rise to 14 with the repechage among the cadets.
INTERNAL REVOLUTION
—
The team will meet at the headquarters on Thursday (with the players currently under contract and a handful of youngsters) and confirmations are awaited at this time, moving towards a revolution. The new general manager will be the Roman Claudio Tanzi, former diggì of Ascoli and in the last season at Tivoli, while the new sporting director will be the Umbrian Moreno Zebi, with a past in Perugia as team manager and former Novara and Cesena. As for the coach, the main candidate remains Francesco Baldini, ex Trapani, Catania and Vicenza, also with a past in Perugia, as a footballer.
