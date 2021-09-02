A underage positive to Covid attempted to take a airplane violating the obligation to forty. The story took place at the Sant’Egidio airport in Perugia. The young man was stopped by the police just as he was trying to board the flight, thus endangering the safety of the other passengers.

The minor was headed for his country of origin, he had been in Italy for a few days after returning from a foreign capital. After i five mandatory days of home isolation underwent swab from which emerged the positivity. His parents, who had returned with him from the last trip, had remained in Perugia.

The police were able to identify the positive case thanks to the exchange of information between the health authorities and the state police, as well as by constantly updating the databases. This was underlined by the Police Headquarters.