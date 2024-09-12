Perugia, 13-year-old girl commits suicide after her parents took away her cell phone. Moige’s anger, who wants stricter rules

Too many hours spent in front of the cell phone. Holiday homework still to be finished. The parents’ scolding and the worst punishment: away with the smartphone. For this reason, a 13-year-old girl took her own life in Perugia. It happened on Wednesday, September 11, morning in the Umbrian capital: the 13-year-old climbed over the parapet of a terrace and threw herself into the void. A 10 meter flight and there was nothing that could be done for her: she died instantly.

Before her suicide, she and her parents had had an argument. And in the end the girl had her cell phone taken away. But the punishment was almost over and she would soon be using it again. The investigations will determine if this was really the trigger. But the story has certainly brought back to the fore a problem that has been going on for a long time:excessive use of cell phones by minors.

In the direction of those against cell phones there is Moige who is carrying on a battle in support of a very large group of pedagogists. “We join the appeal of all the pedagogists regarding the ban on cell phone use for children under 14 and social media for 16+ – they explain from Parents’ Movement – There is too much damage that social media creates due to their early use in minors, therefore it is important to start with the “no” that helps our children grow in a healthy and balanced way. Age and responsibility are needed to use these tools with positive effectiveness. This ban is more appropriate than ever to fully allow parents and educators a legitimate control and knowledge regarding the training and relationships of our minor childrenalso to avoid situations of grooming and violence against them. We are pleased that a large part of the published opinion and the world of pedagogy and school are united in the appeal for responsible use of cell phones and for the use of cell phones by children aged 14 and over and of social media by children aged 16 and over”. The proposal will be examined, at the end of the month, by two committees in the House.