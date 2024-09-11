The dramatic discovery of 3 bodies lifeless has deeply shocked the community of Perugia. Father, mother and daughter were found lifeless inside their home on the outskirts of Perugiaon the morning of Tuesday, September 10. Among the initial investigative hypotheses, murder-suicide. The three victims were known and well-known in the community.

On the morning of Tuesday 10 September a macabre discovery has severely shaken the community of Perugia and the Umbrian community in general. In a farmhouse on the outskirts of Perugia, Wild Fratticciola, a man discovered the lifeless body of his girlfriend and not far away also that of his in-laws. The man was worried about his partner Elisa since he hadn’t heard from her for a few days and she hadn’t shown up for work.

The victims of the Perugia massacre

According to initial investigations, Elisa’s father, Henry Scocciaafter taking his rifle he shot his wife and daughter who were in the garden and then took his own life with a shot to the head. The man of 69 years old he was retired since 2022, before that he worked in the teaching world. His wife, Maristella Paffarini Of 66 years oldwas an employee of the Prefecture of Perugia. Elisa I had 39 years old and worked in the restaurant business at a well-known restaurant in the area.

Based on the testimonies and the forensic medical examinations, it seems that the murders took place over the weekend, probably on the day of Saturday. Elisa’s partner says he last heard from her on Saturday afternoon. One of the neighbors told the police he saw Henry during the day of September 7th and to have heard gunshots on the same day. The gun owned by Enrico was regularly registered given his passion for wild boar hunting.

Enrico was passionate about horses and shared this passion with his daughter Elisa. Neighbors describe him as a person kind and friendly. An extreme gesture that perhaps hides great pain and discomfort. Investigators continue to investigate to shed light on the matter.