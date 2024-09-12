Perugia, the family massacre culminating in the murder-suicide is tinged with mystery. The new details

He took up his rifle and he shot his wife first and then his daughter. Finally he put the barrel of the gun under his chin and pulled the trigger, committing suicide. A massacre, that occurred in a farmhouse on the northern outskirts of Perugia, that could have been avoided.The killer, in fact, was undergoing psychiatric treatment for a strong pathology but his gun license had not been revoked – as the law states. A situation that the Prosecutor’s Office now wants to shed light on to understand if there may have been omissions or irregularities on someone’s part. Certainly the man, a 66-year-old who had worked at the National Gallery of Umbriathe prestigious art gallery in Perugia which houses numerous masterpieces, and since 2022 he was retired, had strong friction with his wife. Continued arguments which on Wednesday 11 September resulted in the massacre in which his daughter also lost her life.

In the farmhouse of Wild Fratticiola he arrived around noon the young girl’s boyfriend who, unable to contact her, went to the family’s home. Where, inside the garden, he found the lifeless bodies of the three family members. The double femicide-suicide It happened in the garden of the house in a peaceful context, is emerging from the investigations. In fact, no conflicts emerged within the family nucleus. When they were killed the two women were in the garden.

The most serious thing is certainly that the man’s license had not been revoked. gun license for hunting and the two rifles regularly kept at home. The investigations were coordinated by the magistrate on duty of the Prosecutor’s Office and the head of the Office Raffaele Cantone. The investigations revealed that the death of the three did not occur immediately after the discovery but before. A few hours or even more. Therefore the two women would have been killed at a distance of time: only the autopsy, scheduled for tomorrow (Friday 13 September), will be able to dispel any last doubts.