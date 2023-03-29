New case of feminicide. He killed her partner by strangling her at home and then committed suicide by hanging himself in the garden. The tragedy occurred in Tuoro sul Trasimeno, in the province of Perugia. The two bodies were found yesterday evening after a person had seen the man’s. The carabinieri, who intervened together with 118, then identified the woman in the house, on her bed.

The investigations were directed towards the murder-suicide trail, after marks on the neck were found on the woman’s body. According to Corriere dell’Umbria, the carabinieri found a note inside the house in which the man confessed to having killed her partner by strangling her. The crazy gesture could date back to a few days ago. The woman was just under 60 years old, her partner about ten years older, who then hanged himself in the garden. Her body was covered with a sheet.