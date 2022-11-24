All clear when purchasing new tickets for the away match in Perugia. The provincial supervisory commission has given the go-ahead for the opening of the Tribuna Est (stairs) and Tribuna Ovest (covered) sectors. Tickets for the match scheduled for next Sunday (kick-off at 3pm) can be purchased through TicketOne and authorized ticket offices. With the green light for the opening of other portions of the “Renato Curi”, the number of coupons rises to around 2,100those reserved for Grifone fans.

The ticket of East Grandstandsector E, dedicated to Grifone fans it costs 15 euros (11 the reduced); the ticket of West grandstandsector A, instead it costs 30 euros (23 the reduced).

The Umbrian club reminds that it is necessary to present oneself at the stadium with an identity document (not a driving licence) certifying residence.