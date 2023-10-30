Mister Gallo defines it as a “challenging” match. The trip to Perugia for Entella certainly has two pitfalls: the first is the value of the opponent and the second is having to change plans, between training and logistics, due to the postponement of the home match against Cesena. “The difficulty coefficient of this match will be very high. I am equally aware, however, of the fact that my team is growing and can still grow a lot and therefore we will go and play this match openly, to the maximum of our potential” are the words of the Chiavari coach. Kick-off on Monday evening at 8.45pm.

