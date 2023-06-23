He returns to get the car from the parking lot and finds it scratched, so he waits for the owner of the car next to his and waits for him to talk about the damage. Then the quarrel breaks out and the lady ends up on trial for injuries.

A woman allegedly kicked the owner of the car parked next to hers in the abdomen, holding him responsible for damage to the bodywork.

Another injury is also reported in the charge, to the man’s left arm, caused by a ballpoint pen stroke, according to the accusation always launched by the defendant. The woman allegedly hit the victim with the pen also in her chest. The emergency room report shows injuries judged to be healable in five days.

Also present on the spot were two other men, friends of the victim, who however did not intervene in the dispute. The story landed before the judge of the criminal court of Perugia as an appeal judgment, after the pronouncement of the justice of the peace.