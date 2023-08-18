Attempted murder in Perugia. Woman beaten and stabbed by ex partner. It’s a manhunt

Insulted, dive with punches and kicks to the body and finally stabbed to one side. The victim is a 31-year-old foreigner who was attacked last night in Perugia fromformer partner after a violent argument in the central Piazza Grimana. The woman’s life is not in danger, thanks to a call to 112 which brought in the 118 personnel who provided first aid and the Perugia police officers.

The policemen immediately began the search for the man who, however, had already lost track of him by giving himself to the leak. The first investigations revealed that due to the repeated aggressive behavior towards the 31-year-old, the former partner on August 9 had been reached by the measure of approach prohibition. Now it’s the hunt for the wanted man who will have to answer for the crime of attempted aggravated homicide.

