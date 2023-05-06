A 21-year-old was found dead in Perugia in the university lodgings of Corso Giuseppe Garibaldi. The alarm was raised last night by a boy, the boyfriend of a friend of the victim. The policemen from the police station arrived on the spot and heard the young man. The boy said that his girlfriend hadn’t been able to get in touch with her friend for about 24 hours and asked him to go and check the situation. Once the door was forced open, he entered, finding the 21-year-old lifeless.

The forensic police, the coroner and the public prosecutor on duty also intervened on the spot and arranged for the body to be transported to the municipal morgue at the disposal of the judicial authorities. Investigations are underway to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the facts.