Tragedy in Perugia, where a 20-year-old American boy died after falling from the roof of a building. The victim, who was a guest of a friend, not having the keys to the house, would have tried to return to the house via scaffolding. Once on the spot, the agents found the presence of the 118 health personnel intent on providing first aid to the young man who was then taken to the hospital in the Umbrian capital in serious condition. According to investigators, the young man used to perform this dangerous action.

However, during the night, the 20-year-old would have found the “entrance” window closed. Hence the decision to climb onto the roof, where he would have lost his balance. Urgently transported to the hospital, the young man died shortly after admission. The operators then heard the witnesses and a friend of his – “in a clear state of alteration due to alcohol abuse” reports the police station – explained that, after spending the evening with the young man and drinking in various clubs, they had separated and the twenty-year-old had returned to the house where he has been a guest since last May 17.

Shortly thereafter, he was contacted by the victim’s girlfriend who informed him that he had fallen and been injured. He then went near the house, where he found his friend in serious condition but still conscious. The young man probably, finding the window closed, had tried, passing through the roof, to access from another window but, probably losing his balance, had fallen. Investigations are underway to verify possible responsibilities.