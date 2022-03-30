Gianluca Lapadula, from Peru, celebrates after scoring against Paraguay, at the National Stadium, in Lima. Paolo Aguilar (EFE)

The brave Peru of Ricardo Gareca is still in the race to repeat the feat of qualifying for the World Cup by way of the playoffs. There were no surprises. The Inca team struck early, defeating Paraguay 2-0 in Lima this Tuesday with goals from Gianluca Lapadula and Yoshimar Yotún without too much anguish, and thus defended their long-awaited fifth place on the last date of the South American qualifying marathon heading to Qatar 2022, that grants the possibility of the playoff against a selection of the Asian confederation. Colombia has been left lying on the canvas, eliminated despite its unsuccessful victory by the minimum in Venezuela, with a penalty from James Rodríguez, since it depended on an improbable stumble. Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Ecuador had already assured their direct classification in advance, and the expectation was concentrated on the pulse between Incas and coffee growers.

The rise of Peru in the final stretch, with a great auction of the qualifier after having come to occupy the basement of the table, has reminded the team that achieved its classification on the last day – via playoff – to Russia 2018, after 36 years absent from world championships. Both then and now, Peruvians spare no praise for Gareca.

After having spent 15 of the 18 dates outside the qualifying zone, the Peruvians had directed their access to the playoffs precisely against their closest rival in January, when they unseated the Colombians with an unexpected 0-1 victory in Barranquilla. Reinaldo Rueda’s pupils suffered an unusual streak of seven games without scoring. At the point of draws, Colombia until then had remained installed with many difficulties in the first places, but after that defeat it collapsed in the table. He only managed to break his fast on the previous date with a 3-0 win over Bolivia that came too late, but he was able to keep alive the illusion of sneaking into the World Cup at the last breath.

Brazil and Argentina remain undefeated and have ridden through all the qualifying rounds with a devastating pace –even with one game less due to the duel between the two being suspended in September–. In the other matches of the day, Tite’s overwhelming Seleçao thrashed Bolivia 4-0 at the height of La Paz, reaching 45 points and surpassing the record that was held until now by Marcelo Bielsa’s albiceleste on their way to Japan and Korea 2002. Paquetá, Richarlison twice and Bruno Guimaraes scored for Canarinha, who arrived in Qatar with the steps of a big animal. Argentina tied as a visitor in Ecuador (1-1), thanks to a goal from Julián Álvarez, the young River Plate striker. Enner Valencia equalized on the hour for Ecuador.

Chile, which had a remote chance of staying alive, lost 0-2 at home to Uruguay, with goals from Luis Suárez and Federico Valverde. The celebration of the Atlético de Madrid striker allowed him to get ahead of Lionel Messi in the race to become the all-time top scorer in the South American qualifiers. Suárez accumulates 29 goals, for 28 of Messi.

