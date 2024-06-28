This week, it was announced that Peru’s Ministry of Health will no longer classify transgender people as mentally ill. “The ministry categorically reaffirms its respect for the dignity of the human person,” the ministry said in a statement.

The decision comes after President Dina Boluarte enacted a measure in early May that included “transsexualism,” “gender identity disorders,” and “transvestism” among the mental health conditions covered by insurance. The decree sparked a wave of protests in Lima by groups that denounced the measure as discriminatory.

Follow all the information from El PAÍS América in Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.