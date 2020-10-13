The Peruvian authorities have decided to deport five of the six tourists arrested last weekend for illegally entering the Inca citadel of Machu Picchu, and will try only one, accused of damaging cultural property. The citizens (three Argentines, one Brazilian, one French and one Chilean) They entered the scene Saturday night and were arrested by park guards and police officers early Sunday morning.

The only member of the group who will have to answer to the Peruvian authorities is 28-year-old Argentine Nahuel Gómez. The tourist is accused of being responsible for the damage caused by the fall of a stone in the Temple of the Sun, where access to some areas is restricted by the delicate state of conservation in which it is, and of relieving themselves in the same place. Both damages were confirmed by the Directorate of Culture of Cuzco.

The same cultural entity, which reported the six tourists to the police and the Prosecutor’s Office, explained that in the Temple of the Sun there was a fracture of a stone that fell off a wall and fell from a height of approximately six meters. The impact caused a gouge in the ground. It was right there that fecal matter was found.

Víctor Patiño, Cuzco’s police chief, described Gómez’s situation to the local newspaper Correo: “The Argentine citizen has already agreed to be the direct author of the attack, which is why he remains detained in the district of Machu Picchu. The authorities of the Public Ministry and Power Judicial they will already see the penalty that they impose to him “. The other five accused of entering the citadel will have to pay a fine and are expected to be deported this Wednesday afternoon.

Machu Picchu is the main tourist destination in Peru. Thousands of visitors arrive there every day, who usually travel by train from the city of Cuzco, the closest to the fortress, a vestige of the Inca civilization that inhabited that region of South America.