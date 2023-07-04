He The Government of Peru will declare an emergency in the southern region of Moquegua in the coming days, Given the increased activity of the ubinas volcanowhich last week began an eruptive process that launches ash that is dispersed towards the nearest towns, the Prime Minister, Alberto Otárola, reported on Monday.

An emergency will be declared these days to have the necessary measures on prevention

“The emergency is going to be declared these days to have the necessary measures on prevention,” Otárola told reporters.

The prime minister indicated that in the vicinity of the volcano there is “a population of approximately 2,000 people” and the authorities they are distributing masks to protect them from any affectation caused by ash.

“I think we can take care of the health of these people through these preventive measures,” he said.

Otárola also assured that the Executive maintains a “permanent communication” with the governor of Moquegua, Gilia Gutiérrez, and emphasized in “the need for the population to be calm”.

We are taking charge of these phenomena and we are always correctly coordinating with all the institutions to face them. See also The UN warns kyiv and Moscow that they "play with fire" at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant

“We are taking charge of these phenomena and we are always coordinating correctly with all the institutions to face them,” he concluded.

The Presidency of the Council of Ministers (PCM) pointed out that Otárola led a meeting on Monday with representatives of the institutions in charge of monitoring the El Niño phenomenon and the situation of the Ubinas volcano, “in order to carry out prevention actions and safeguard the well-being of the population”.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Minister of Territorial Governance of the PCM, Paúl Caiguaray; the president of the board of directors of the Institute of the Sea of ​​Peru (Imarpe), Jorge Paz and the executive president of the National Service of Meteorology and Hydrology of Peru (Senamhi), Guillermo Baigorria.

In addition, the head of the National Center for Estimation, Prevention and Reduction of Disaster Risk (Cenepred), Miguel Yamasaki; and the head of the National Civil Defense Institute (Indeci), Carlos Yáñez Lazo.

The regional government of Moquegua raised this Sunday to orange the alert level for the activity of Ubinaslocated more than 1,100 kilometers from Lima, after receiving a recommendation to that effect from the Geophysical Institute of Peru (IGP).

The last report indicated that in the ashes reached up to 1,700 meters above the top of the volcano and dispersed to the south, southeast and northeast, where the populated centers of Querapi, Tonohaya, Anascapa, Sacohaya, Ubinas, Lloque and Yungain addition to ranches and grazing areas.

The National Institute of Civil Defense added that water and other resources have been provided to the municipality of the Ubinas district so that they can be stored preventively in a shelter installed in the town of Siraguaya.

The local municipality also delivered, in coordination with the National Police, masks and glasses to the inhabitants of the town center of Anascapa, as well as in the annexes of Sacohaya, San Miguel, Escacha, Tonohaya and Ubinas.

Last Saturday, IGP volcanologist José Carpio explained that the eruptive process can maintain its current levels, with “the slight and sporadic emission” of volcanic ash, or it may be before the beginning “of the explosive stage of the eruption as a result of the increase in the various monitoring parameters.”

Experts point out that in Peru there are more than 400 volcanoesof which the Ubinas and the Sabancaya, the latter in Arequipa, remain in the eruptive process, while another five are active, including the Misti, Huaynaputina, Ticsani, Yucamane and Tutupaca.

With information from EFE

