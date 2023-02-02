Peru fails to agree on a date for the general elections. President Dina Boluarte sent to Congress this Wednesday night a bill proposing an electoral advance to October 2023, after the parliamentarians rejected in the afternoon an initiative that proposed holding the elections in December as a way out of the social and political crisis that the country is experiencing.

So what are the discussions about and why can’t an agreement be reached?

What is the discussion about?

The Prime Minister of Peru, Alberto Otárola, announced that the Government presented in Congress “a bill that, by constitutional mandate, has the character of urgency” and that proposes that the first round is held on the second Sunday of October 2023, that is, on October 8.

The announcement of the new project presented by the presidency came after the vote in plenary this Wednesday that rejected in its second attempt the legislative initiative that proposed holding elections in December after three days of negotiations, which reflected a deadlock in the debate.

With the support of 54 of the 130 congressmen that make up the Peruvian chamber, the initiative presented by the Fujimori legislator Hernando Guerra García was far from adding the 87 votes he needed to give the green light to the electoral advance for 2023, one of the main demands of anti-government protests.

Debate on early elections in the plenary session of Congress.

The bill, renewed with respect to the one that was already rejected last Friday, proposed that the elections have a complementary nature, that is, that the elected authorities exercise their functions until the end of July 2026, when the mandate of former president Pedro should end. Castillo, who on December 7 was dismissed and replaced by his vice president, Dina Boluarte.

The legislative initiative, however, was rejected by 68 legislators and two others abstained. The deputies of the ultra-conservative Popular Renewal party and the majority of left-wing groups, including Juntos por el

Peru and Peru Libre, the Marxist party that in 2021 brought Castillo to power.

After the vote, which was postponed for three days in which Guerra García tried unsuccessfully to find a consensus among the parliamentary groups, the head of Congress, José Williams, announced that This Thursday a third initiative to advance elections this year will be debated in plenary session which, in this case, includes a consultation on a constituent assembly.

The proposal was made by congressman Jaime Quito Sarmiento, from Perú Libre, and responds to one of the demands of the social protests, which also demand the resignation of Boluarte and the closure of the Legislature and which, in less than two months, leave a balance of 65 people dead.

Protests against President Dina Boluarte in Peru.

Why is there no consensus?

Now, the main question is why it is not possible to reach an agreement and why the projects -despite the social demands- do not prosper in the vote.

Well, in a parliament divided into more than ten political forces, in addition to independent congressmen, the right-wing benches have promoted the advancement of elections.

But the determination of the leftist benches to condition their vote in exchange for a referendum to form a Constituent Assembly has made consensus in Congress impossible.

“The left-wing bench has requested that the consultation for the installation of a constituent assembly be included in the substitute text. He also remarked that voting for an early election is doing so in favor of the continuity of President Dina Boluarte, when she is his consideration, he must resign from office,” said the Peruvian newspaper El Comercio about the opposition of the left to this project.

Other benches such as Juntos por el Perú have voted in denial of the advancement of elections to December because they consider that the elections must be carried out right now and that the president must submit to a vacancy motion.

Banks such as Acción Popular, for their part, demand that the regional governors and mayors also leave after the new election, while others such as Renovación Popular point out that the congress must finish its term in 2026, as currently stipulated, and that the president to step aside if she does not feel able to continue in office.

The president made a call to establish dialogue tables.

This whole scenario “is a time bomb, it is the worst scenario that could happen to the country, with a President who does not resign and who intends to continue with Congress as if nothing had happened,” said political scientist Alonso Cárdenas, professor of Political Science at the Antonio Ruiz de Montoya University (UARM), who added that this new rejection marks “the total divorce between the political class and the citizenry”.

In the street they ask for “Resign Boluarte now” or elections for April of this year, the month in which Peruvians traditionally elect president. In the protests, the main demand is that the president and congressmen be re-elected. “That they all go away”, are read on banners.

It is a time bomb, it is the worst scenario that could happen to the country

This Wednesday new marches and protests took place in the center of Lima, near the Congress, with hundreds of protesters against the Government. It is the fight for the deepest Peru “that feeds the country, and we ask for the resignation of Dina Boluarte,” she told the AFP Cintya Huancco, a 24-year-old agricultural engineer from Acora, in Puno, one of the regions with the most protests.

“Congress has refused to advance the elections and we do not agree. We ask for it by April (2023). I call on all congressmen, why are you doing this to us, why are you betraying us,” Huancco questioned.

The protesters are calling for the elections to be held in April 2023.

And it is that the process for the advancement of the election is not easy. According to the Peruvian newspaper El Comercio, since it is a constitutional reform, the proposal can be approved in two ways. The first is to obtain 87 votes in two legislatures, while the second alternative is to obtain 66 votes and for the project to be ratified in a referendum.

However, voting for the early elections in a referendum would make the decision take longer at a time when protesters are calling for a vote as soon as possible -in April-, as well as the prompt departure of Dina Boluarte.

“That path would take more time than approving it only in Congress (with 87 votes). It’s not that it’s going to be impossible to do it by referendum, but we would have to wait for the electoral system to meet and tell us (a schedule),” Javier Albán, a specialist in electoral issues, told the newspaper El Comercio.

