Peru: why did a two-month-old baby die while being breastfed?

The death of a two-month-old baby in the district of Pachacútec, province and region of Ica, is being investigated by criminal experts from the National Police of Peru. The event that occurred on January 1, 2023 caused surprise among the neighbors.

According to police information accessed by RPP Noticias, the case would be linked to the alleged crime of manslaughter for suffocation when the minor was fed by her mother, who would have fallen asleep.

fell asleep in the middle of breastfeeding

The police report indicates that the event occurred when the mother of the family “fell asleep in the middle of breastfeeding”, causing the baby to suffocate with a part of her body.

Personnel from the Public Ministry and the experts from the National Police arrived at the place to collect evidence and carry out the procedures according to the law.

Likewise, the corpse of the baby was taken to the Ica Legal Medicine headquarters for the necropsy in order to determine the cause of death.

THE COMMERCE (GDA).

