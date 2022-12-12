The Peruvian Congress notified the Nation’s prosecutor, Patricia Benavides, on Monday about the lifting of the jurisdiction of former President Pedro Castillo, who is being investigated for the crime of rebellion.

The document, according to the newspaper Trade, reports on the plenary decision to lift the right to pretrial that corresponded to Castillo for having held a high position and provides that the formulation of the criminal case take place.

On the morning of this Monday, the attorney general presented before Congress a constitutional complaint against Castillo and three of his ministers, for the alleged commission of crimes such as rebellion, conspiracy and others. The document was presented to the Subcommittee on Constitutional Accusations.

That document indicates the former president as “alleged co-perpetrator of the crime against the Powers of the State and the Constitutional Order-Rebellion” and, “alternatively, for the crime against the Powers of the State and the Constitutional Order-Conspiracy.”

In addition, it accuses the ex-president, currently detained, as the alleged perpetrator of the crime against the public administration, in the modality of authority abuseand crimes against public tranquility and against the public peacein the mode of serious disturbance of public peace.

Now, after Congress notified Benavides, the head of the Peruvian Public Ministry can continue with their investigations for these crimes.

Pedro Castillo with his former Prime Minister Aníbal Torres. Photo: EFE/ Office of Administration of Justice

The constitutional complaint details that Castillo’s announcement to dissolve Congress last Wednesday was “an arbitrary act” that contravenes the provisions of article 118 of the Constitution.

Also, that his intention to reorganize the National Justice System, the Judiciary and Public Ministry, the National Board of Justice and the Constitutional Court, threatens the autonomy of the aforementioned entities.

“It should be noted that this conduct would have the purpose of avoiding the corruption investigations carried out against José Pedro Castillo Terrones, as well as the presidential vacancy procedure, which would show the abusive use of his constitutional powers to obtain impunity,” the document states.

In addition, the prosecutor denounced the former president of the Council of Ministers Betssy Chávez, the former Minister of the Interior Willy Huerta and the former Minister of Foreign Trade and Tourism Roberto Sánchez as alleged co-perpetrators of the crimes against the Powers of the State and the Constitutional Order in the modality of rebellion. and conspiracy.

The presentation of the complaint occurred hours after Congress approved during the early hours of the morning a resolution that authorizes the ex-president to lift a special jurisdiction that will prevent him from having to go through a political trial -a process in which the immunity of officials is lifted-, which opens the way for the Prosecutor’s Office to extend preventive detention for rebellion.

The resolution proposed lifting Castillo’s prerogative of political impeachment and giving rise to a criminal case, given that the ousted ex-president is in preventive detention for flagrante delicto for seven days, which expires next Wednesday.

The decision was made by 67 votes in favor, 35 against and one against, in a session that was full of incidents and that lasted until early Monday morning despite starting at 5 pm on Sunday.

The legislative resolution proposal was approved after the Nation’s prosecutor, Patricia Benavides, sent a document in which she realized that Castillo Terrones was being prosecuted for rebellion and conspiracy, crimes for which he was arrested in flagrante delicto.

Castillo remains in custody after being dismissed last Wednesday by Congress, after ordering the dissolution of the Legislature and announcing that it would form an emergency Executive, it would govern by decree, it would convene a constituent assembly and it would carry out a reorganization of the judicial system.

For his part, the lawyer Miguel Pérez Arroyo, defender of the former Peruvian president, affirmed this Monday that in Congress “they are violating” the rights of the former ruler, who has been detained since last Wednesday after being dismissed by the Legislature after being accused of attempt to stage a coup.

Pérez Arroyo told the channel N that Congress “is correcting errors and gaps committed from the beginning” of the Castillo impeachment process.

We are not prosecuting just any person, but rather a former President of the Republic, from a criminal point of view more care must be taken.

The lawyer assured that the Legislature also lifted Castillo’s immunity “when he had not yet been asked” for this measure and emphasized that, with decisions of this type, “rights, procedures are being violated.”



“We are not prosecuting just any person, but rather a former president of the Republic, from a criminal point of view more care must be taken”he emphasized.

For this reason, he considered that these decisions will not “have value from a legal and constitutional perspective” and also accused the Prosecutor’s Office of “committing various errors” by allegedly not complying “with all the guarantees provided by law.”

Pérez Arroyo confirmed that he is going to legally challenge these measures, although he declined to advance his defense strategy.

WILLIAM MORENO HERNANDEZ

International Writing

*With information from EFE and El Comercio (Peru) / GDA