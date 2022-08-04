The Peruvian government once again showed its seams this Wednesday with the resignation of its prime minister, Aníbal Torres, about which President Pedro Castillo has not yet ruled, despite being the fourth president of the Council of Ministers to leave office in a year.

Torres surprised early in the morning by putting his position at the disposal of Castillo through a letter he published on his social networks and to which the head of state has not yet responded.

Since it is not an irrevocable resignation, the ruler has the possibility of rejecting the resignation and, therefore, trying to make the premier reconsider his decision.

However, the head of state has allowed the entire day to pass without commenting on the case, which has increased all the rumours, while former allies and detractors sharpen the knives of criticism.

“For personal reasons, I place at your disposal the position of President of the Council of Ministers,” reads Torres’s letter addressed to Castillo in which he thanks him for “the trust” placed in him, first as Minister of Justice and then as Prime Minister.

A controversial prime minister

Torres, 79, emerged in May 2021 as a political figure during the second round of the elections of his neighbor from the northern town of Chota, Pedro Castillo, when he began to act as legal advisor to his candidacy and fought against Fujimorist arguments. , without reliable evidence in between, that the elections had been a fraud.

His time at the head of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers (PCM) has been marked, like those of his predecessors, by instability and constant changes in cabinet members.

Since he took office as Prime Minister on February 8Torres has been involved in numerous controversies, some of them because of his foul-mouthed and tough character, which has led him to confront critics and the press.

Aníbal Torres and the then presidential candidate Pedro Castillo.

The most remembered of them occurred last April, when he traveled to the central-Andean city of Huancayo to hold a Council of Ministers.

There, he assured that the Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler turned Germany “into the first economic power in the world” by developing communication routes and infrastructure in his country.

“Italy, Germany, they were just like us, but on one occasion Adolf Hitler visits northern Italy, and Mussolini shows him a highway built from Milan to Brescia. Hitler saw that, he went to his country and filled it with highways, airports , and turned Germany into the world’s leading economic power,” said Torres.

Oblivious to the criticism that reached him from numerous political, diplomatic and social sectors, Torres maintained his confrontational tone.

Among the multiple rumors that have been growing while Castillo’s silence has continued, many point to a new prime minister who can maintain a better relationship with the opposition, the vast majority in Congress, and who tries to send more friendly messages towards society.

dispute in Congress

Once Castillo abandons his secrecy, and if he finally accepts Torres’s resignation, he will have to appoint a new prime minister. Then a new dispute with Congress will begin.

It will have to do so in order to ensure that the new ministerial cabinet receives the necessary vote of confidence from Parliament. In the case of Torres, he obtained 64 votes in favor, 58 against and 2 abstentions.

Since then, however, relations have become strained even with Peru Libre, the self-proclaimed Marxist party with which Castillo came to the Presidency and from which he has been expelled.

Shortly after Torres’ resignation was known, the party’s leader, Vladimir Cerrón, published a cryptic message on his Twitter account: “Lima vulture (bird of prey) flying in a circle over the Palace for ‘dead’ in PCM.”

The phrase consolidates the distance that has been open for months between Castillo and his already old party, a gap smaller than the one that separates him from other benches in Parliament, where it seems very difficult for him to obtain the vote of confidence.

In the event that said vote does not pass, Peru would be immersed in a total crisis due to the resignation of the fourth prime minister in a year.

*With information from EFE

