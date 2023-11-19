After the consecration of the Argentine team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, beating France in the final, it is time to quickly turn the page, as always happens in football and even more so in the professional field, where there are new challenges all the time. for which to fight.
Along these lines, Peru and Venezuela will face each other on date 6 of the CONMEBOL Qualifiers heading to the World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the USA 2026, remembering that the first 6 qualify for the World Cup directly and the 7th placed team will play in the playoffs. We review the previous one.
For more news about South American qualifiers
In which stadium is Peru-Venezuela played?
Date: Tuesday, November 21
Location: Lima, Peru
National Stadium
Hours: 03:00 in Spain, 23:00 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 22:00 in Bolivia and Venezuela, 21:00 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, and 20:00 in Mexico
Referee: Darío Herrera
How can you see Peru-Venezuela?
In Peruvian territory, the transmission will be carried out by the Latina Televisión and Movistar Deportes signals. Televen, Simple TV, ByM Sport. TVES and Simple TV Plus will broadcast the meeting in Venezuelan lands.
Possible alignments
Peru: Pedro Gallese; Luis Advíncula, Carlos Zambrano, Luis Abram, Miguel Trauco; Renato Tapia, Yoshimar Yotún; Andy Polo, André Carrillo, Franco Zanelatto, Paolo Guerrero.
Venezuela: Blunt; Ángel, Aramburú, Osorio, Mago; Rincón, Moreno, Soteldo; Savarino, Rondón and Josef Martínez.
Forecast
Venezuela will continue with its good progress and will consolidate itself at the top of the South American Qualifiers table. It will be 2 to 0.
#Peru #Venezuela #watch #game #live #stream #lineups #prediction #Qualifiers