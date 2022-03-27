Monday, March 28, 2022
Peru vs. Paraguay: the terrible record that would leave Colombia without a World Cup

March 27, 2022
in Sports
Paraguay vs. Peru

Incas and Guarani face each other on the last date of the tie.

The illusion of the Rueda team in the result of this match would be spoiled by history.

This Tuesday, at 6:30 pm, the Colombian National Team faces Venezuela in the last match of the Qatar World Cup qualifiers with the aim of adding the three points and hoping that things will happen in the matches of Peru vs. Paraguay and Chile vs. Uruguay to keep hope alive.

Although the match between Chile and Uruguay may be important, the transcendental meeting for the illusion of Colombians is played in Lima. The worrying thing for the fans is that the history between the Incas and the Guarani does not go hand in hand with the expectations of the tricolor.

Colombia dreams of the miracle of Paraguay

Peru

In the seven games in which Peru and Paraguay have faced each other, with the Incas as locals, the team with the crossed band has won five times and has scored 13 goals. The surprising thing is that the other two games ended in draws.
That’s the way it is, The result that Colombia longs for (for Peru to lose) has never been achieved.

(Don’t stop reading: Egan Bernal already rides a bicycle on the road! The video that excites the country).

SPORTS

