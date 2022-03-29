Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Peru vs. Paraguay: follow the match live minute by minute

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 29, 2022
in Sports
Peru

Celebration of Peru.

The result of this match is fundamental for the aspirations of Colombia.

in his fort, Peru will seek to beat Paraguay this Tuesday to take over the coveted place in the playoffs for the Qatar-2022 World Cupin a decisive match for the last date of the South American qualifier where the visit plays for the honor.

With 21 points and fifth in the pre-world table, Peru has the imperative mission of beating the red-and-white team at home in order to get half a ticket to the World Cup and face an Asian team in June for a place in Qatar.

Mathematics can come into play if there is a tie because, in that case, the red and white team will have to wait until Colombia (20) does not beat Venezuela at home, and Chile (19) does not do the same against Uruguay in Santiago. The Inca team is one step away from winning its second consecutive playoff and trying to reach a World Cup again, always under the baton of Argentine Ricardo Gareca.

Peru qualified for the Russia-2018 World Cup defeating New Zealand in the playoff after 36 years of absence from the event.

lineupsMinute by minute

With five casualties, the Paraguayan team led by the Argentine Guillermo Barros Schelotto will seek to say goodbye in the best way to the qualifier with a victory, appealing to the youth and experience of its players.

With high morale, Paraguay trained for the last time on Monday morning in Asunción and will arrive in Lima at night. The Guaraní team arrives at the match with five casualties, among them: midfielder Miguel Almirón (Newcastle, England), captain Gustavo Gómez and defender Blas Riveros.

AFP

