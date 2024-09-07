The Peruvian football team will receive this Friday, in need of a victory, Colombia on the seventh day of the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, to which the coffee growers return after their great performance in the Copa América and the Bicolor with the obligation to recover from their image in that tournament, in which they showed themselves to be several steps below their rival.

Coach Néstor Lorenzo highlighted the reunion of the tricolor, noting that the Copa América gave them “the opportunity to spend a lot of time together to grow as a team and as a group.” “It was a very important milestone for us in the process, but this continues and the goal is the World Cup,” he said.

Luis Sinisterra in the match against Guatemala. Photo:AFP Share

The national team has new players to face Peru, such as the absence of James Rodríguez, the star of the Copa América who is lacking rhythm and therefore does not start as a starter. Luis Sinisterra appears in the team as a starter.

Colombia: Vargas; Munoz, Cuesta, Lucumí, Mojica; Rios, Lerma, Arias; Sinisterra, Cordoba, Diaz.

