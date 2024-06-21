Peru and Chile debut this Friday in the 2024 edition of the Copa América, which is played in the United States. The game is played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington (Texas).

The two teams are in group A, which already had its first match this Friday: Argentina, the defending champion, began its participation with a victory against Canada (2-0, with goals from Julián Álvarez and Lautaro Martínez).

Both teams are seeking their third continental crown in this edition. Peru won in 1939 and 1975. Their most recent final was in 2019, when they lost against Brazil.

Chile, for its part, won two consecutive titles, in 2015, playing at home, and in 2016, when the Cup left the ten countries affiliated with Conmebol for the first time and was played in the United States.

Peru vs. Chile, minute by minute in the Copa América: