Next Friday, June 21, 2024, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the Peruvian National Team will face the Chilean National Team, for the match corresponding to day one of group A, in the Copa America 2024. Argentina and Canada are the other teams that make up this group.
When? Friday, June 21st
Where? Arlington, Texas
Stadium: AT&T Stadium
Schedule: 6:00 p.m.
Channel: TUDN, Channel 5 and Azteca 7
Online streaming: ViX
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
The Savior
|
0-1V
|
Friendly
|
Paraguay
|
0-0
|
Friendly
|
Dominican Republic
|
4-1V
|
Friendly
|
Nicaragua
|
2-0V
|
Friendly
|
Venezuela
|
1-1
|
World Cup Qualifiers
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Paraguay
|
3-0V
|
Friendly
|
France
|
3-2D
|
Friendly
|
Albania
|
0-3V
|
Friendly
|
Ecuador
|
1-0 D
|
World Cup Qualifiers
|
Paraguay
|
0-0
|
World Cup Qualifiers
The last great victory of the Peruvian National Team occurred on March 26, 2024, when the Peruvians beat the Dominican Republic National Team 4-1. The scorers of that match were Sergio Peña, Jesús Castillo, Piero Quispe and Paolo Guerrero; Jean Carlos López scored for the Dominican Republic in the fifty-eighth minute.
In the two friendly matches prior to the start of the Copa América, the team led by Jorge Fossati tied without goals against Paraguay, and beat El Salvador by the minimum with a goal from Edison Flores.
Goalie: Gallese
Defenses: Callens, Zambrano and Araujo
Midfielders: López, Tapia, Cartagena and Polo
Attackers: Rivera and Lapadula
The last time that the Chilean team faced the Peruvian team was on October 12, 2023, in a duel for the CONMEBOL qualifiers, facing the still distant 2026 World Cup. The match ended 2-0 in favor of Chileans; Diego Valdés and Marcelino Núñez were the scorers of the match.
The Chileans arrive at this Copa América after having played a preparation match in which they beat the Paraguayan team 3-0 with a double from Víctor Dávila and a goal from Eduardo Vargas.
Goalie: Bravo
Defenses: Suazo, Lichnovsky, Catalán and Isla
Holding midfielders: Thumb and Nunez
Offensive midfielders: Diego Valdés, Sánchez and Dávila
Attacker: Eduardo Vargas
The Chilean team has just beaten the Paraguayan team 3-0 in a friendly match prior to the start of the Copa América 2024, so they will most likely be the favorites for the duel on Friday night.
More news about the Copa América
#Peru #Chile #watch #match #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply