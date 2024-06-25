Activity continues in the Copa América 2024, the Peruvian National Team will face the Canadian team on Matchday 2 of Group A in a very interesting match, since both have starred in two of the last four finals of the South American competition.
In this way, we leave you with the most important information about this meeting that will surely leave many emotions.
DGO and DIRECTV Sports Peru (Peru), TSN+, RDS App, CTV App, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, CTV Two, TSN1 (Canada), fuboTV, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, ViX , FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA, Univision, SiriusXM FC, TUDN Radio (United States) and ViX+ (Mexico).
The two-color team led by Juan Reynoso announced his list of 26 footballers who will represent the nation.
In their first match, the Peruvian team could not get past a goalless draw against Chile and today they will seek to add their first victory in this Copa América.
Goalie: Pedro Gallese.
Defenses: Miguel Araujo, Carlos Augusto Zambrano and Luis Abram.
Media: Luis Advíncula, Sergio Peña Flores, Wilder Cartagena, Piero Quispe and Marcos López.
Forwards: Gianluca Lapadula and Edison Flores.
Canada released its squad list and gave an update on a change Joel Waterman will replace Junior Hoilett.
After losing to Argentina in their debut match, the Canadian team is last in group A without having scored any points.
Goalie: Maxime Crepeau.
Defenses: Alistair Johnston, Moïse Bombito, Derek Cornelius and Alphonso Davies.
Media: Tajon Buchanan, Ismaël Koné, Stephen Eustáquio and Liam Millar.
Forwards: Jonathan David and Cyle Larin.
The Peruvian team has better players than Canada and that is why our bet is that it will win by the minimum over its rival, in a match that promises to be very close.
Peru 1-0 Canada
