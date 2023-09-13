Wednesday, September 13, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Peru vs. Brazil, LIVE: follow the last game of the second round of the tie

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 13, 2023
in Sports
0
Peru vs. Brazil, LIVE: follow the last game of the second round of the tie

Close


Close

Brazil national team

Brazil national team

Photo:

Sebastiao Moreira. Efe

Brazil’s selection

The match takes place at the National Stadium in Lima.

After his auspicious debut against Bolivia, the powerful Neymar’s Brazil is after its second victory in the South American qualifier for the 2026 World Cup against a very depleted Peruvian team, this Tuesday in Lima.

The Brazilians are coming off a 5-1 win and are the favorites to win the duel with a Peruvian team that has been hampered by injuries and has never been able to beat the five-time world champion in the knockout rounds.

Follow the match here:

Peru and Brazil lineups

DOWNLOAD THE EL TIEMPO APP

See also  Media reports that former President Bolsonaro was admitted to a US hospital.

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

You arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Peru #Brazil #LIVE #follow #game #tie

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Court approves M.Officer’s request for judicial recovery

Court approves M.Officer's request for judicial recovery

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result