Peru vs. Brazil, LIVE: follow the last game of the second round of the tie

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Brazil national team
Sebastiao Moreira. Efe
Brazil’s selection
The match takes place at the National Stadium in Lima.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
OF
After his auspicious debut against Bolivia, the powerful Neymar’s Brazil is after its second victory in the South American qualifier for the 2026 World Cup against a very depleted Peruvian team, this Tuesday in Lima.
The Brazilians are coming off a 5-1 win and are the favorites to win the duel with a Peruvian team that has been hampered by injuries and has never been able to beat the five-time world champion in the knockout rounds.
Follow the match here:
Peru and Brazil lineups
OF
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national and world news
An error occurred in the request
My Portals
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Peru #Brazil #LIVE #follow #game #tie
Leave a Reply