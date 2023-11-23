The good streak that Vinotinto—the Venezuelan soccer team—has had came to a head this week in the game against Peru played at the National Stadium in Lima, on the last date of this year’s World Cup qualifiers for 2026. The match ended in tied, Venezuela in fourth place and Peru in tenth, but there were other confrontations off the field. At the end of the game, the Venezuelan players approached their fans to give away the shirts and were detained and beaten by the police with security batons, as defender Nahuel Ferraresi, who left the game with the fingers of one hand bandaged, told journalists. . A new violent day in the South American qualifiers, which adds to the one that occurred the same Tuesday between fans of Argentina and Brazil in a match at the Maracaná.

The scene of the riot police pushing the Venezuelan soccer players was the one that was recorded, but the tension with the arrival of the Venezuelans began before and continued the day after the game with an exchange of statements between Foreign Ministries and requests to Conmebol to sanction to Peru for treatment that they have described as xenophobia, which has been reported on other occasions against Venezuelans who have migrated to Peru, who already number more than 1.5 million, according to the latest figures from the United Nations. The Andean country has become, after Colombia, the second destination of the Venezuelan diaspora, where four years ago demonstrations were organized against the arrival of Venezuelans who began to migrate en masse through the region expelled by a prolonged crisis. policy that has ended in a humanitarian emergency.

The wounds of xenophobia have returned on the occasion of the match. The Peruvian authorities implemented immigration controls before, during and after the meeting between the Venezuelan and Peruvian teams, “for identity control, people requested by justice and those who have not regularized the documents for their stay” in the country. Days before, President Dina Boluarte issued a decree of rapid expulsion, within 24 hours after the arrest of foreigners who are “in an irregular immigration situation or whose illicit activities put citizen and national security at risk.” The Peruvian Football Federation itself also imposed its restrictions on Venezuelan fans. “You will only be able to enter the National Stadium with the Vinotinto team shirt in the areas designated for visitors,” they reported on their networks hours before the game for which the tickets for the Venezuelan fans’ area were quickly sold out. The possibility of a fan entering other areas of the stadium with the Vinotinto shirt was another factor of discord. And in the prelude to the game, the popular sports commentator Peter Arévalo spread sexist and xenophobic comments regarding the possibility of a victory for Venezuela, condemned by the Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations of Peru, after which he had to apologize, ensuring that It was a “bad joke.”

This Wednesday the troubles continued after the game. Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil denounced that the Peruvian government was preventing the plane that was bringing Vinotinto back to his country from refueling for the flight. “The Government of Peru applies a vindictive kidnapping to our team, which played an extraordinary game yesterday. We demand the immediate cessation of attacks against our team and the Venezuelan people, assuming their obligations within the framework of respect for International Law and discarding xenophobic practices,” the minister commented on his social networks.

In a statement, the airline contracted to transport the team denounced unnecessary delays due to excessive controls to authorize takeoff, which kept them stranded for several hours at the airport. From Peru, the Foreign Ministry described the situation with the aircraft as regrettable and noted that it had been “experiencing private commercial supply restrictions beyond the control of the Peruvian State.” In the diplomatic struggle, the international sanctions that weigh on Venezuelan government companies, including the state airline Conviasa, were used as an argument to fuel the discussion, even though this was not the operator that was transporting the Venezuelan team and that Conviasa has benefited in the last week from the flexibilities ordered by the Joe Biden Administration within the framework of the direct fight it maintains with the Government of Nicolás Maduro, so it can now operate non-commercial flights and, with special interest for the United States, those of repatriation of migrants without papers.

The Venezuelan Football Federation made complaints to Conmebol, which condemned the violence, but said that the sanctions corresponded to FIFA, which organizes the qualifying rounds. FIFA, for its part, issued a statement condemning the incidents against Argentine fans by Brazilian fans, which were violently repressed by the police at the Maracaná Stadium on Tuesday and which led Messi to take the team to the locker room to prevent aggression against them. What happened in Peru was not mentioned.

