PERU: BUS WITH TOURISTS CRASHES, ITALIANS AMONG INJURED

A bus carrying tourists, including Italians, crashed in the Machu Picchu area of ​​Peru while en route to the town of Agua Calientes. The Farnesina confirms this to theAdnkronos speaking of ”some compatriots injured” in the accident. ”The Italian Embassy in Lima, in close coordination with the Farnesina, has taken steps to provide maximum consular assistance to our fellow countrymen’‘ and is ”in contact with the relatives” of the people involved, the Farnesina reports.

The newspaper El Peruano talks about an error committed by the driver of the tourist bus of the Consettur company as the cause of the accident. The newspaper specifies that the traffic accident occurred between turns 6 and 7 of the Hiram Bingham Highway. The transport company confirmed in a statement that it has activated its safety protocols and coordinated the care of those affected.

The injured were taken to the hospital in Cusco, while the Peruvian police opened an investigation.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has been informed in relation to the road accident in which several Italian tourists were injured in Peru. The Farnesina announced this in a note.