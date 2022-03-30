Peru, to the playoffs: this is how the Peruvian press titled the victory vs. Paraguay

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Covers of this Wednesday, March 30.
The Comerico, Libero
Covers this Wednesday March 30th.
The joy of the Inca newspapers contrasts with the lamentation of the Colombian media.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
March 30, 2022, 11:31 AM
This Tuesday, Peru beat Paraguay 2-0, in Lima, and secured their place in the World Cup playoffs in Qatar. With the win, Ricardo Gareca’s team completed their second consecutive playoff. In 2018, Peru beat New Zealand and certified their passage to the World Cup in Russia. This year, their rival could be Australia or also the United Arab Emirates.
While waiting to find out who their opponent will be in that ‘play-off’, Peru is experiencing a true national holiday.This is how the Peruvian press titled their victory against Paraguay.
Peruvian media celebrate
“The Peruvian team beat Paraguay 2-0, within the framework of date 18 of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. In the first half Gianluca Lapadula scored after 5 minutes after a great play by Christian Cueva. Before finishing the first 45 minutes, Yoshimar Yotun scored the second goal that gave the bicolor the pass to the Qatar 2022 playoffs. Peru depended on its own result to qualify for the playoffs and did the homework at the National Stadium. With a better first half than the second, the Peruvian team qualified for the playoffs for the second time in a row,” wrote ‘El Comercio’, a media outlet from Grupo de Diarios de América (GDA).
(Be sure to read: How old will the players of the National Team be for the 2026 World Cup?).
“Yes or yes, we will go to Qatar! Peru defeated (2-0), with authority and good football, its counterpart from Paraguay with great encouragement from the fans during the 90 minutes at the National Stadium in Lima and managed to reach the playoff spot that it will play against the winner of the match between Australia and the United Arabs for June 14 in Doha, the Qatari capital. Gianluca Lapadula and Yoshimar Yotún were decisive for this new feat of Blanquirroja and Tigre Gareca”, pointed out the newspaper ‘Líbero’, in its chronicle of the match.
SPORTS
March 30, 2022, 11:31 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Peru #playoffs #Peruvian #press #titled #victory #Paraguay
Leave a Reply