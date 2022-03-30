Peru, to the playoffs: this is how the Peruvian press titled the victory vs. Paraguay

This Tuesday, Peru beat Paraguay 2-0, in Lima, and secured their place in the World Cup playoffs in Qatar. With the win, Ricardo Gareca’s team completed their second consecutive playoff. In 2018, Peru beat New Zealand and certified their passage to the World Cup in Russia. This year, their rival could be Australia or also the United Arab Emirates.

While waiting to find out who their opponent will be in that ‘play-off’, Peru is experiencing a true national holiday.This is how the Peruvian press titled their victory against Paraguay.

Peruvian media celebrate

Covers of El Comercio and Líbero. Photo: The Comerico, Libero

“The Peruvian team beat Paraguay 2-0, within the framework of date 18 of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. In the first half Gianluca Lapadula scored after 5 minutes after a great play by Christian Cueva. Before finishing the first 45 minutes, Yoshimar Yotun scored the second goal that gave the bicolor the pass to the Qatar 2022 playoffs. Peru depended on its own result to qualify for the playoffs and did the homework at the National Stadium. With a better first half than the second, the Peruvian team qualified for the playoffs for the second time in a row,” wrote ‘El Comercio’, a media outlet from Grupo de Diarios de América (GDA).

“Yes or yes, we will go to Qatar! Peru defeated (2-0), with authority and good football, its counterpart from Paraguay with great encouragement from the fans during the 90 minutes at the National Stadium in Lima and managed to reach the playoff spot that it will play against the winner of the match between Australia and the United Arabs for June 14 in Doha, the Qatari capital. Gianluca Lapadula and Yoshimar Yotún were decisive for this new feat of Blanquirroja and Tigre Gareca”, pointed out the newspaper ‘Líbero’, in its chronicle of the match.

