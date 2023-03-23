The former Prime Minister of Peru Betssy Chávez and the former Ministers of the Interior Willy Huerta and of Commerce Roberto Sánchez will be investigated for the self-coup attempted on December 7 by then-President Pedro Castillo, who is currently serving preventive detention while also being investigated for this case.



The plenary session of the Peruvian Congress approved this Wednesday to constitutionally accuse Chávez, Huerta and Sánchez for the alleged commission, as co-authors, of the crime of rebellion and, alternatively, of conspiracy. The constitutional accusation was presented by the Subcommittee on Constitutional Accusations following a complaint by the National Prosecutor’s Office and voted on, separately in each case, after a five-hour debate in plenary session.

Since Chávez and Sánchez are also deputies, Congress voted and approved suspending the former from exercising her legislative functions while the criminal proceedings against her lasted, but refused to adopt the same measure against the latter. Before the debate, Chávez asked the plenary session to approve the accusation and He expressed his “deep democratic commitment” and then said that “this country needs to be reconciled and for that it is a priority that the social pact be the product of dialogue.”

“It is my will to request this plenary: free me from this chalice, peace, justice and freedom”, indicated before saying that “nobody gives us freedom”. During last week’s session of the Permanent Commission, Chávez’s lawyers already presented a letter in which the former prime minister asked Parliament to approve the accusation in order to prove her “absolute innocence” before the Prosecutor’s Office. Huerta affirmed, for her part, that she has already proven before the Prosecutor’s Office that she had no knowledge of Castillo’s intention and that, therefore, there is no conspiracy on her part, nor evidence to corroborate this accusation.

In this sense, he said that feels “betrayed”, “used” and “let down” by the former president for having involved him in this situation, something that he considered he did not deserve because he has respected “all the principles that correspond to the norm.”

Sánchez also defended his innocence and maintained that he did not know what was going to happen on December 7, since there was no prior dialogue that informed him about what Castillo was going to announce. “I myself would like to know who made that decision,” he remarked before urging those responsible to assume their actions and tell “the truth” to the country.

The plenary session of Congress debated the proposal for constitutional accusation after the Permanent Commission approved the proposal presented by the Subcommittee on Constitutional Accusations on March 14.

