Lima, Peru.- Carmen Rojas climbed Tuesday with a bag of food and flowers under a strong sun on the farthest hill from the largest cemetery in Peru. She had walked more than a kilometer since she got off a bus to reach the site where her parents were buried. loved ones.

It was the first time that the Peruvian visited the graves of his father and brother during the celebration of the All Saints Dayafter the cemeteries were closed for two years by government order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“It’s an ordeal,” complained Rojas, a 40-year-old mother of a three-year-old, after arriving exhausted at noon on a road full of dust and dirt, to an area that local authorities designated to bury those killed by covidwhich totaled more than 217 thousand since mid-March 2020 throughout the country.

Rojas placed yellow flowers on the graves adjoining rooms of her father Julio Rojas and her brother of the same name, who were mechanics aged 68 and 36, respectively, who died of COVID-19 in 2020 and 2021. The woman also took out of her huge bag the favorite food of the Deceased: pork with parboiled corn, several breads in the shape of human beings and a yellow soft drink popular in Peru called inca kola.

“My brother buried my father and then I buried my brother,” he added and was silent for a few minutes.

From the hill where it was, the cemetery of almost a square kilometer was observed, full of people who raised the dust of the earth. “It looks like a giant procession,” Rojas commented after drying some tears.

In another area of ​​the vast graveyard ensembles of musicians charged five dollars for four songs; rezadores asked the will of the mourners for some prayers and some children charged four dollars to clean and paint a grave full of dust.

This time the streets near the cemetery Our Lady of Lourdes they were full of flower sellers, to the point that transportation had become congested and hundreds of thousands of visitors like Rojas decided to go on foot, as if on a pilgrimage.

Full access to cemeteries in Peru has been slowly recovering over the last few months, but on the busiest day of the year, the November 1stwas closed completely in 2020 and 2021, in many cases guarded by armed soldiers.

Peru has been one of the last countries to Latin America to open their cemeteries on this important date. Mexico, Colombia, El Salvador, Chile, Bolivia, Cuba, Ecuador and Argentina they had already opened their doors last year, although in some cases with restrictions.

In mid-March 2020, the Peruvian government ordered an almost absolute confinement that lasted more than 100 days, but various restrictions continued, including limiting the number of people who could accompany the deceased during his burial to a maximum of five.