The family home of the President of Peru, peter castlein the Cajamarca region, was raided this Wednesday in search of his sister-in-law Yenifer Paredesaccused of corruption, according to television images.

The operation was unsuccessful for the second day in a row, after a team of prosecutors and police also raided the Government Palace on Tuesday without finding Paredes.

According to images broadcast by several television channels, the agents entered Castillo’s family home in the Chugur hamlet, in the northern province of Chota.

The Superior Court of Justice authorized on Tuesday the fiscal requirement for the search due to the fact that Castillo’s sister-in-law indicated up to three addresses in her identity documents.

A source from the prosecutor’s office consulted could not confirm the operation, due to issues of secrecy of the process. However, President Castillo confirmed the action in Cajamarca at mid-morning during a public act at the Government Palace, the seat of the Executive in Lima.

Yenifer Paredes (c), sister-in-law of Peruvian President Pedro Castillo.

“They have just entered my home,” said the president, a 52-year-old rural teacher and trade unionist who faces up to five tax investigations for alleged corruption, an unprecedented situation for an incumbent president.

Yenifer Paredes, 26, who considers the president and his wife “parents,” is wanted for her alleged involvement in a network of corruption and money laundering. In this case, she had already been summoned to testify before the Public Ministry and to appear before a control commission of the Peruvian Congress, in mid-July.

Castle’s criticism

After the events, the Peruvian president, Pedro Castillo, affirmed this Wednesday that there is a “media show” underway against his family, after the Justice ordered the arrest of his sister-in-law Yenifer Paredes, whom he raised as a daughter, but assured they won’t break it.

“They want, through this media show, in collusion with sectors that have never done anything for Peru, they want to bend us, they want to break us (…) they are not going to see their dreams crystallized because there is an agenda that the people have set for us” Castillo said in an act at the gates of the Government Palace.

Pedro Castillo, President of Peru.

Likewise, he considered that they want to “make the country understand” that their “family circle is the same as those who have looted Peru.”

The arrest warrant against Yenifer Paredes, whose whereabouts are unknown, was issued within the framework of a fiscal investigation that began after a journalistic report by the América Televisión network, which broadcast a video in which the young woman was talking with residents of a community in the district of Chota to inform them that he needed to register them to build a sanitation work, despite not holding any position in the Executive.

In the images, Paredes appears with Hugo Espino, who was arrested along with his sister Anggi Espino and is the legal representative of the company JJM Espino Engineering & Construction SAC, which, in September 2021, won a tender with the State for more of 3.8 million soles (almost one million dollars).

*With information from AFP and EFE

