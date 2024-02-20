The Peruvian Prosecutor's Office announced this Tuesday that it began preliminary proceedings against former President Martín Vizcarra (2018-2020) as the alleged perpetrator of crimes against public tranquility in the form of criminal organization and instigator of the crime against the public administration in the form of aggravated collusion.

The Public Ministry reported through a statement spread on the social network

Vizcarra assured this Tuesday that He is satisfied with the opening of the proceedings because he believes that this “will allow him to prove his innocence.”.

“This is what we wanted, that at once (the case) passes to the Attorney General's Office (general) so that it can justify all the actions, all the evidence and say 'hey, there is nothing here,'” Vizcarra said in an interview with him Channel Nduring which the beginning of the investigation was made public.

The Prosecutor's Office also opened an investigation against the former Minister of Transportation Edmer Trujillo.

The Public Ministry specified in a statement that the initiation of preliminary proceedings against Vizcarra and Trujillo responds to a report from the Special Team of Prosecutors against Corruption of Power (Eficcop). This group investigates an alleged criminal network that Vizcarra would lead.

Eficcop could not investigate Vizcarra or Trujillo due to their status as aforados (former senior officials). However, he made progress in the investigations against those close to the former president and obtained seven testimonies that incriminate him.

According to the fiscal hypothesis, Vizcarra would have received bribes from Peruvian and Chinese companies that illegally benefited from tenders from Provías Descentralizado (PVD), an entity attached to the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MTC)..

Former official Alcides Villafuerte, who was the works manager of Provías Descentralizado and has been collaborating with the prosecutor's office, has handed over S/500 thousand in cash to the authorities, which, according to his admission, is part of the bribes received by the criminal network that operated in the TCM. Furthermore, he has waived the confidentiality of his identity code as an effective collaborator and has undertaken to provide relevant information on the case.

Lawyer Fernando Ugaz, Vizcarra's legal defender, said on Tuesday in a conversation with Canal N: “I don't know (if the money) is from the bribes that they have accepted, which are from 2020 to 2021, or is from a recent bribe. “We would have to check what date those bills are from or what denomination they are.”

