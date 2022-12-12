The United Nations Office for Human Rights today expressed its fear of a possible escalation of tensions in Peru given the increase in protests in various regions of the country, in which two people have already died, and asked both protesters and the police to act with restraint.

“We are deeply concerned that the situation could worsen”indicated in a statement the spokeswoman for the United Nations office Marta Hurtado, who asked the authorities to “respect their human rights obligations and allow the exercise of the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of opinion and expression”.

We urge the police to ensure that force is only used when absolutely necessary.

The spokeswoman also warned that in some cases the police could be exercising an “unnecessary and disproportionate use of force” when responding to protests.

“We urge the police to ensure that force is only used when strictly necessary,” he stressed in the official note, which recalled that at least two young people aged 15 and 18 have died this Sunday in clashes between police and demonstrators, in the southern region of Apurímac.

Hurtado also urged the Peruvian authorities to guarantee that journalists can work “without fear of intimidation” after some reporters have been injured while covering the protestss, becoming targets of both the police and protesters in some cases.

The office headed by High Commissioner Volker Türk also denounced the indiscriminate use of tear gas to repress the protests, and that dozens have been injured in them, including at least four police officers.

“We underline the importance of listening to the concerns and complaints of the population in the current situation, in line with the State’s obligation to protect, respect and guarantee human rights,” the spokesperson said.

The protests continue today Monday with roadblocks where thousands of people In different regions of the country they express their rejection of the dismissal of President Pedro Castillo until last week and call for the resignation of his successor, Dina Boluarte.

EFE